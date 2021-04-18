Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.29 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

