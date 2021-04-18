Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLF. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

