Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of HL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930,565. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

