Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

