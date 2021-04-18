Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

