HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $16,855,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $12,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of SPB opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

