HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.76.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

