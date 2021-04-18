HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.26. 9,448,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

