High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF remained flat at $$11.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit