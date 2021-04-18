High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF remained flat at $$11.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

