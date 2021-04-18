Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 5.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.22. 4,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,171,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

