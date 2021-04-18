HOQU Market Capitalization Achieves $447,382.55 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $447,382.55 and approximately $3.00 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.35 or 0.00677581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00038578 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

