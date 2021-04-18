Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,537.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,023 shares of company stock worth $19,644,471. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

