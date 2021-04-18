Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Hoshizaki stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

