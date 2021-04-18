Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $224,000 Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 594,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $785.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

