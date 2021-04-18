Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 58,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,251. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,915.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

