Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $870,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.27. 102,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

