Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 47,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 442,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.