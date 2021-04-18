Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $17.77 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $912.97 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $17.77 or 0.00031229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00670112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,105,407 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

