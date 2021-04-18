HUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Billion (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $700.24 million and approximately $1.09 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00678434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00088665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00039293 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 701,305,405 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.