Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

Apr 18th, 2021

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,532,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 1,977,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,277.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HUSQF traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

