Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,364. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Iberdrola has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $61.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

