Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,833.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $15,833.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00279665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.00723703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.61 or 0.99940637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.15 or 0.00862123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

