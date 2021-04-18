Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of IDRSF stock remained flat at $$27.18 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.