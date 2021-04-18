iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.25 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

