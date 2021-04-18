Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $210.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.40 and a 52-week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

