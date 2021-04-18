IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $38.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.28 million and the lowest is $34.38 million. IMAX reported sales of $34.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $238.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.84 million to $252.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $348.80 million, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $396.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

IMAX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

