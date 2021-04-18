Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INPX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Inpixon has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 516.81% and a negative return on equity of 139.37%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

