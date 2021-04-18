Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells 1,523 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00.

AKR stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 204,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

