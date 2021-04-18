Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $73,743.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00670112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00039824 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,715,431 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.