Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.25. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.