Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

INTC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $64.96. 442,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

