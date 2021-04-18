Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.4% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

