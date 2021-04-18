International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 991,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,299,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 458,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,424.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 149,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.