International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

