Interwest Venture Management Co. Reduces Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Interwest Venture Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,693 shares during the period. C3.ai comprises about 24.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 1.37% of C3.ai worth $91,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,063,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,917,000.

AI opened at $66.79 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,093.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,352,182 shares of company stock valued at $519,131,036 over the last three months.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

