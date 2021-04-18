Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 97.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VBF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. 41,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

