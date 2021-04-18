Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

PGX stock remained flat at $$15.15 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,893. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

