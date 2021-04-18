Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $342.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

