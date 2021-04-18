Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $98.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

