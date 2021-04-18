Iowa State Bank Acquires 327 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.15. 725,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.39. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.