Iowa State Bank Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.71. 2,768,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

