Iowa State Bank Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Macquarie cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,042,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,165,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

