Iowa State Bank Purchases 2,193 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,618.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 139,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

