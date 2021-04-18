Iowa State Bank Purchases 22,213 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 149.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,393,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 594,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 326,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 163,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

