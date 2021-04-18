Iowa State Bank Sells 1,068 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.62. 1,406,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,161. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.