Iowa State Bank Sells 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iowa State Bank cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,282.75. 1,313,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,097.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,849.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

