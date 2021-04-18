Iowa State Bank Sells 606 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 99,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,885,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,755 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. 57,024,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,611,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

