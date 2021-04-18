iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,137 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.