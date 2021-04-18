iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

