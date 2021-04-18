iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Holdings Cut by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKH. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of JKH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.66. 8,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.41. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

